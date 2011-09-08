TVU Networks Introduces New Ultra-Lightweight Camera Mount Uplink Solution
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.: TVU Networks today introduced TVUPack Mini, an ultra-small, lightweight portable live video transmission system that utilizes one or more wireless data cards to broadcast live events from any location direct-to-Web with HD or SD broadcast quality.
Weighing less than two pounds, TVUPack Mini gives broadcasters a lightweight solution for video capture and transmission. TVUPack Mini is designed to fit with a variety of camera setups. The Mini can be used as a stand-alone unit, in a belt or shoulder mounted case, or mounted directly to a camera using industry-standard V-Mount or Gold Mount battery plates. It uses up to three wireless data cards to transmit an A/V signal over 3G/4G/WiFi/WiMax networks. It’s compatible with TVUPack Cloud, giving customers the ability to broadcast directly to Web.
TVUPack Mini will be available for purchase in Q4 2011.
