TVU Networks Adds to Sales and Marketing Teams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks welcomes two directors to its sales and marketing team in North America. Gerry McAree joins as director, strategic accounts, Eastern Region, and will be responsible for working with major television networks and station groups headquartered on the East Coast. Luc Comeau joins as director of product marketing and will lead product marketing efforts for the company’s cloud solutions.

TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen said in a statement: “We welcome Gerry and Luc to the TVU family and feel fortunate they’ve joined us during this pivotal time in the media and entertainment industry. Their deep expertise and experience will have an immediate impact on our ability to innovate rapidly and bring new technologies and solutions to market.”

Gerry McAree (Image credit: TVU Networks)

McAree is a 20-year veteran of the media industry, having held senior sales leadership roles with technology and solutions providers in news, sports and entertainment. He will work closely with customers to provide IP-based solutions to address today’s challenges. Prior to joining TVU, McAree was vice president, sales, Eastern Region for Paris-based Globecast. He’s also held senior sales roles with satellite operators Intelsat and PanAmSat.

Luc Comeau (Image credit: TVU Networks)

Comeau has more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry and joins TVU from Dalet Digital Media Systems, where he served most recently as market director. Comeau brings his expertise in production workflows, media asset management and supply chain pipelines and will collaborate with customer-facing teams to solve customer challenges.