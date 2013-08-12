tvONE unveils 8 x 8 HDMI matrix switcher/router

tvONE has released the MX-6388 8 x 8 HDMI matrix switcher/router with value-added features designed to maximize HDMI output signal integrity and aid recovery in the event of a power outage.

The MX-6388 allows distrbution of eight HDMI signals to eight connected devices, either independently or simultaneously. It supports the HDMI v1.3 standard, as well as HDCP 1.1 and DVI 1.0. Input HDMI signals from 480i to 1080p are accepted as valid inputs, and the switcher will output 480i to 1080p HDMI or 640 x 480 VGA to 1900 x 1200 WUXGA signals. HDMI Deep Color and 3D video signals are also supported, as are all major audio formats, including DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS, Dolby True-HD, DD and DD+.

The MX-6388 is capable of processing all inputs at full bandwidth, using single-link 225MHz circuitry. It delivers compensated, adjusted and jitter-free video outputs on all paths. In addition, the switcher has integrated memory that allows the system to recall the last selection should power be temporarily lost. All video paths are buffered to prevent crosstalk.