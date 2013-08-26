tvONE Hires New R&D Test Engineers

ERLANGER, KY.—tvONE announced the selection of four new R&D test engineers who will be based in Maidenhead, England.



This new team of four will be headed by Neil Baptiste, who joins tvONE as the new R&D test team leader. Baptiste has broad experience in both people and project management and most recently has worked for clients of Farncombe Technologies including Freesat and the BBC where he was contracted to work on the Youview project. Prior to that, Baptiste was employed by Pinewood Studios and BT where he was hired as a software test engineer before becoming the company’s Home Entertainment operations manager. Baptiste’s R&D Test team will include new hires, Uma Mathapati, Dario Rivas, and Wan Azhar Wan Khalil.



Mathapati joins the Test Team as a senior R&D test engineer. Mathapati has more than eight years of experience working on a wide range of products that have required a mixture of functional, manual and automated testing. Most recently, Mathapati worked for the Aricent Group Managed Test Services for the Vodafone Group. She graduated in Computer Science and Engineering from Gulbarga University. She is also qualified at ISTQB Foundation Level and is currently studying for ISTQB Advanced Level Test Analyst.



Rivas who joins tvONE as an R&D test engineer has broad career experience having been employed in a number of roles within the R&D discipline. Most recently he has worked as a software development engineer and before that as an embedded systems and design engineer. He also has testing experience and graduated from university with a degree in Electronic Engineering followed by an MSc in Microelectronics and Wireless Systems.



Wan Azhar Wan Khalil, who also joins tvONE as a new R&D Test Engineer comes from Intel Products where he spent five years in a similar role focusing on the design, development, integration and functional test solutions for Intel's proprietary boards and systems. Prior to Intel, Khalil worked for Sanshin Malaysia in a Quality Control role. Wan is a graduate in Electronic Engineering from the University of Surrey.