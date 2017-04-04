TVN Selects Leader LV5490 for UHD-HDR Production Truck

HANNOVER, GERMANY—After a recent tryout during a Bundesliga soccer match, Leader’s LV5490 UHD test instruments have made the cut for TVN Mobile Productions first UHD-HDR mobile truck.

The LV5490 provides 4K, UHD, 3G, HD and SD test and measurement features in a compact portable unit. The unit’s 9-inch LCD monitor with 1920x1080 HD resolution allows for waveform, vector, five-bar and picture display to be viewed simultaneously. A 1920x1080 HD DVI and HD-SDI rasterized output is also provided to feed a larger monitor. Up to four SDI inputs can be viewed at a single time, including overlays. The size and location of individual channels on the display using a USB mouse. Leader also has the LV5490SER07 HDR option that allows the LV5490 to measure both 4K and HD HDR in ITU.BT.2100 Hybrid Log Gamma, Dolby PQ or Sony SLOG-3 protocols.

During the Bundesliga match, TVN said it was able to produce program feeds in UHD-HDR and UHD-SDR, developing and implementing a new HDR/SDR workflow for the OB truck. TVN has plans for four more tests to take place for the LV5490 system before the end of the Bundesliga season.