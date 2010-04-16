TVLogic unveils HD broadcast and professional OLED monitors

TVLogic introduced two 15in Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a 2-D and 3-D stereoscopic model, at NAB 2010. OLED technology offers many benefits over conventional flat-panel designs including the widest possible color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, fast image response, and a full 180-degree viewing angle.

TVLogic’s TDM-150W is a 3-D OLED monitor designed for stereoscopic cinema and broadcast production monitoring. The TDM-150W uses a 15in (16:9) active matrix organic light emitting diode display (AMOLED) at native 1366x768 resolution combined with active shutter glasses for 3-D video. It includes full HD-SDI input and output support, including 3G and dual-link.

TVLogic’s LEM-150L1 is an HD OLED monitor designed for film and broadcast production monitoring. The LEM-150L1 uses a 15in (16:9) active matrix organic light emitting diode display (AMOLED) for stunningly realistic images at native 1366x768 resolution. It includes full HD-SDI input and output support, including 3G and dual-link.