TVLogic introduces three new field production monitors

TVLogic unveiled three new field production monitors and a new dual 9in rack-mount model for HD-SLR, digital cinema and broadcast production applications at the 2011 NAB Show. TVLogic combined the latest in flat-panel technology with advanced video-processing designs to provide reference displays.

The VFM-056W/WP comes in two configurations for HD-SLR production. A 6in x 4in x 1in lightweight magnesium-alloy case houses a 5.6in, 1280 x 800, LED, backlit LCD display with a full complement of preferred features.

The VFM-056W/WP features a high-resolution (1024 x 600), 7in, LED backlit LCD panel housed in a lightweight, durable magnesium-alloy case. The LVM-074W offers a wide range of professional features.

The LVM-091W-M, an updated version of the 9in broadcast production monitor, features a high-contrast (1000:1), 960 x 540, anti-glare, hard-coated LCD panel designed for minimum glare and accurate HD downscaling.