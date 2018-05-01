TVLogic Acquires Nexto DI

SEOUL, S. KOREA—TVLogic—a manufacturer of LCD and OLED high-definition monitors, has acquired Nexto DI, a South Korea-based provider of portable field backup storage units for digital cameras.

According to Jin Lee, spokesman for TVLogic USA, in Burbank, Calif., “When the acquisition was completed in January 2018, Nexto DI moved its operation to TVLogic’s Seoul, Korea headquarters, bringing the total number of employees there to over 100. Charlie Shin, vice president of TVLogic’s Broadcast Monitor Division, is now the CEO of Nexto DI.

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED HD displays—from 5.5" to 55"—designed specifically for broadcast, production, postproduction, digital signage and multiviewer applications. TVLogic’s advanced display portfolio includes: the XVM Series of precision LCD monitors, the LEM Series of OLED monitors, the LUM Series 4K/UHD monitors, and SRM Series Sunlight Readable monitors.

Nexto DI manufactures high-performance backup systems, which provide data security, even in the most challenging environments, by integrating the company’s patented “Xcopy” technology, as well as M‑copy, which copies to multiple drives simultaneously.

“This is a very exciting development for both companies, as well as for our partners and our clients,” said Denny An, TVLogic’s Director of Worldwide Sales. “The synergy created from TVLogic’s reputation as a pioneer in advanced display technology, combined with Nexto DI’s experience in the portable storage area, will result in greater efficiencies all around, and a position of greater strength in the broadcast equipment market.”