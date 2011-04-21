T-VIPS unveils ATSC transport stream processor

At the 2011 NAB Show, T-VIPS introduced the CP505 ATSC processor, a transport stream processor designed specifically for the U.S. market.

The CP505 integrates a flexible network interface adapter with an advanced transport stream processor in a cost-effective, compact unit. It is ATSC-compliant with native support for SMPTE 310 MPEG-2 ATSC transmission streams and ATSC PSIP tables. The CP505 is intended for real-time backhaul, distribution and DTV transmission of MPEG-2 transport streams over SMPTE 310, ASI and IP networks.

The company also introduced the TVG425 transport stream gateway. Based on a new, advanced technology platform, the TVG425 was developed in response to customer demand. The TVG425 is the newest member of the T-VIPS video gateway suite and is designed for real-time contribution and distribution of video over IP networks. The TVG425 provides transparent handling of MPEG transport streams over ASI, IP/Ethernet and SONET/SDH.