T-VIPS to Showcase Video over IP Solutions at IBC

AMSTERDAM: T-VIPS will launch the TNS544 TSoIP Switch at IBC 2011, Sept. 9-13, in Amsterdam. The product is the latest member of the T-VIPS nSure product line, designed to ensure the reliability of high-quality video transport. Customers will include DTT, satellite and telco operators, and broadcasters using IP head-end infrastructure and networks.

The TNS544 provides intelligent redundancy switch-over between MPEG Transport Streams delivered over IP networks. It ensures the robust transmission of Transport Streams by continuously monitoring all inputs, switching seamlessly to the back-up stream if errors are detected or a signal is lost. Network operators can monitor and handle multiple Transport Streams and configure multiple switches per TNS544, providing greater flexibility and improved reliability within an IP infrastructure.

“The IBC launch of the TNS544 is a further commitment from T-VIPS to provide the industry with video-centric IP solutions that enable broadcasters and operators to migrate from ASI to IP without loss in quality or functionality while gaining the benefits in flexibility and running costs that IP provides,” said Johnny Dolvik, CEO, T-VIPS. “We’re increasingly seeing network operators and broadcasters embrace rather than resist the trend towards IP, due to the business benefits it delivers.”

T-VIPS will be in Stand 1.B71.