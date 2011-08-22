T-VIPS to launch remote video gateway for IP transport

Norway-based T-VIPS, a provider of video contribution and distribution solutions, will launch several new products at IBC that help broadcasters deliver video signals over digital terrestrial TV (DTT), video transport and IP infrastructures.

Chief among these is a new addition to the T-VIPS Video Gateway range, which leverages JPEG2000 compression to facilitate the high-quality transport of video over IP networks. The company IBC stand (1.B71) will showcase how the new TVG450 can streamline the workflow for a variety of remote productions.

In transport stream processing, T-VIPS’ new solutions are designed to simplify the uninterrupted operation of complex video networks. For video contribution, new product launches ensure the delivery of HD signals across all bandwidth ranges, while in DTT the company is providing solutions to ensure consumers can enjoy localized HDTV.\

On-stand demonstrations will include demonstrations of the T-VIPS cProcessor multiplexing and processing products, which have been developed to address the needs of network operators, TV stations and broadcasters by providing simple solutions for complex environments. A live demo of a DVB-T2/SFN Seamless Switching Solution will also be conducted at the show.