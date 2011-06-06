Tvinci powers Filmotech's Dutch online portal

Tvinci, the Israeli pay OTT video platform provider, is powering the recently launched Dutch online video portal, Ximon.nl run by Filmotech. The pay TV service features an extensive range of content, allowing users to view a variety of recent and classic films, documentaries and TV dramas on PCs and MACs, with support for other mobile devices and Connected TV expected later in the year. An additional 1500 hours of content is also due to be added to the service within the next 12 months.

This first deployment in the Netherlands continues Tvinci's expansion across Europe, where OTT services are growing quickly. On the one hand, broadcasters are exploiting HbbTV to reach online audiences, while pay TV operators are complementing existing services with online delivery. Filmotech's initiative, Ximon, comes into a third OTT category of content aggregators launching localized cross-device VOD services. Filmotech itself is an initiative that aims to make all Dutch movies, documentaries and TV-series available for consumers, allowing them to watch high-quality content on a device of their choice at a time of their convenience.