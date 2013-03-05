TVEyes Introduces iPhone Broadcast Monitoring App

FAIRFIELD, CONN.— The new iPhone app from TVEyes enables worldwide real-time mobile search and indexing of TV and radio broadcasts. The app also provides access to a watch list of search terms and phrases, audio and video playback and full-text transcripts.



The app provides access to the same media markets as the PC-based TVEyes Media Monitoring Suite subscription, which includes network affiliates for the 210 U.S. designated market areas, national cable stations and major market radio.



“On days when important news is breaking on topics of interest to my agency, I need instant access to local and network coverage from around the United States and abroad to ensure it is accurate,” said Ross Feinstein, spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington. “Being able to capture video and closed captioning within seconds after a keyword is mentioned is an invaluable resource for us. Keeping my colleagues and leadership informed of real-time news is of the utmost importance, and the TVEyes app for iPhone enables us to respond to stories within minutes of a segment being broadcast on either television or radio.”



The TVEyes app for iPhone is free for users of the Media Monitoring Suite and is available for download in the Apple App Storesm at this link. To access TVEyes content, a subscription to MMS is required. MMS is a professional service not intended for consumer use.



TVEyes’ Media Monitoring Suite is in use by corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military.

Download the app at the App Store here.