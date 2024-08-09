TV5MONDEplus App Launches on Comcast’s Xfinity and Xumo Streaming Devices

LOS ANGELES—TV5MONDE has announced the launch of TV5MONDEplus on all Comcast Xfinity and Xumo streaming devices.

The global French language entertainment network is available in 438 million homes with 64 million weekly viewers across 217 countries and territories worldwide. The new deal with Comcast and the Xumo joint venture between Comcast and Charter expands the reach of the streaming service to more than 13 million Xfinity video customers across the U.S., plus millions of additional streaming users, via the Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV devices.

TV5MONDEplus launched in 2020 and is available in 217 countries and territories. The platform's content includes films, TV shows and series from the French-speaking world, including France, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, African countries and more.

TV5MONDEplus content is available in full HD quality and subtitled in six languages: French, English, Spanish, German, Arabic, and Romanian. In the U.S., TV5MONDEplus is available at no additional cost to TV5MONDE USA subscribers.

This summer, viewers can enjoy premium programming showcasing Paris and sports.

“Our goal at TV5MONDE is to continue building and harvesting relationships that allow for the expansion of French-language programming in the U.S.” explained TV5MONDE executive vice president of global growth and business development and CEO of TV5MONDE USA, Patrice Courtaban. “This deal not only expands our relationship with Comcast beyond cable, but also allows for the amplification of these great stories – across genres, from sports to lifestyle, documentaries, comedy and drama – to an even bigger audience.”