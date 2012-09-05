TV5MONDE renews, expands managed services contract with Ericsson until 2018

French-language international TV network TV5MONDE has entrusted Ericsson with operation of its existing broadcast platform for production, playout and post production since 2006.

By renewing the contract until the end of 2018 and expanding it to include the integration and operation of its new platform, TV5MONDE is modernizing and adapting to the latest digital standards to ensure increased broadcast quality.

TV5MONDE's media is available globally, distributed as both linear traditional TV (broadcast), and non-linear TV (fixed and mobile internet websites, web TV, video on demand, mobile apps, connected TV). Ericsson's new installations will optimize the management of TV5MONDE's various broadcast modes.

The expansion of this contract comes just a little over two months after Ericsson closed the acquisition of Technicolor's broadcast services division and broadened its managed services offerings for media broadcasters.