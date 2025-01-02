GameLoop TV To Bring Interactive, NextGen TV Games to CES 2025

LAS VEGAS—Move over a step Ryan Seacrest. There’s now more to “Wheel of Fortune” than simply watching and playing along with contestants spinning the big wheel.

Thanks to GameLoop TV, local Las Vegas broadcasters and the ATSC 3.0 standard, viewers can begin playing their own “Wheel of Fortune” matches from NextGen TV sets with either their remote controls or mobile phones, GameLoop TV said.

At CES 2025 from Jan. 7-10, GameLoop TV will demonstrate interactive games from its premier partner Play Works, such as “Wheel of Fortune,” “Pac-Man” and “Tetris,” transmitted via ATSC 3.0 on channel 3.2 and being played on NextGen TVs in the ATSC booth. New games, such as “Planet Crossword,” a collaborative crossword experience designed for TV, will also be available.

Viewers accessing the channel’s “Play Now” feature can instantly begin playing games with TV remotes or via their mobile phones. Games hosts will introduce viewers to each game and invite them to begin playing.

GameLoop anticipates rolling out NextGen TV-based interactive game play in more than 50 U.S. markets this year, it said.

“We are excited to be bringing this groundbreaking ‘Play Now’ innovation to TVs nationwide,” said Zane Vella, chairman and co-founder of GameLoop TV, “and thrilled to be doing it with the innovative leaders at Sinclair and Gray.”

GameLoop TV blends the television viewing experience audiences expect with interactive game play by leveraging the ATSC 3.0 standard’s interactive support.

“GameLoop TV demonstrates the unmatched power of the NextGen TV platform to seamlessly integrate streaming video and interactive gameplay in ways that were previously unimaginable on traditional broadcast television,” Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle said. “This is a game-changer for broadcasters and viewers alike.”

See GameLoop TV at the ATSC booth (20340) in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall.

More information is available on the company’s website.