Heartland Video Systems Deploys New StatMux Solution for NextGen TV Broadcasts in L.A.

PLYMOUTH, Wis.—Heartland Video Systems, Inc. has announced that it collaborated with Fox Television Stations in Los Angeles to configure and deploy a custom Statistical Multiplexing (StatMux) solution for KTTV (Los Angeles). Designed to optimize bandwidth allocation without impacting ATSC 3.0 tuners, this advanced configuration ensured a superior broadcast experience for Super Bowl that aired on February 9.

Leveraging its state-of-the-art ATSC 3.0 lab in Plymouth, HVS pre-qualified multiple StatMux scenarios before implementing the final configuration at KTTV’s ATSC 3.0 Lighthouse station. This deployment significantly increased the Fox program feed’s bitrate from an average of 4 Mb/s per service to a dynamic range of 6-10 Mb/s, optimizing video quality without compromising other program streams.

For the Los Angeles ATSC 3.0 market, HVS integrated a Synamedia virtual Digital Content Manager (vDCM) encoding platform and a Triveni Digital ATSC 3.0 air chain to form an intelligent StatMux system.

This approach allowed Fox’s primary feed to dynamically allocate bandwidth based on content complexity while simultaneously improving bitrates for other services. HVS also enabled Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos upmixing, elevating both the visual and audio experience for viewers.

"Heartland Video Systems was the ideal partner to bring our ATSC 3.0 StatMux vision to life at KTTV in Los Angeles,” said Tim Joyce, senior vice president of engineering, operations, and technology, Fox Television Stations. “Their expertise helped us not only enhance bandwidth efficiency but also introduce Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering a next-level experience for our viewers. We look forward to extending this innovation across our ATSC 3.0 Lighthouse markets."

Anne Schelle, managing director, Pearl TV added that "the success of this project underscores the power of ATSC 3.0 in delivering next-gen broadcast experiences. Through collaborations with Fox, Synamedia, and Heartland, we’re showcasing how custom StatMux solutions and cutting-edge features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos redefine broadcast quality."

"HVS continues to lead ATSC 3.0 innovation, driving real-world solutions that enhance both broadcaster efficiency and viewer experience," commented Madeleine Noland, president, ATSC. "The deployment at KTTV highlights the power of collaboration in advancing NextGen TV technologies,"

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heartland Video Systems (HVS) has been supplying the U.S. with quality communication equipment, professional installation services, and ongoing technical support for 20+ years. HVS is a proud member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), honored recipient of a 2010 Engineering Excellence Award, and a voting member of ATSC.