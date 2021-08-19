TV Tech's Guide to KVMs Now Available

As broadcasters move more toward the cloud and virtualization, demand for KVM switches to operate in that environment will continue to grow. Broadcasters are seeing improved workflows by consolidating and automating systems, and are increasing their use of touchscreens and apps for a new generation of employees who are used to more simplified operations.

With more 4K content being created and distributed, higher bandwidth demands are also helping spur increased use of more sophisticated and flexible KVM switches across the media and entertainment landscape. The market is growing worldwide, and is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion in a few years. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing, the popularity of remote production prompted by the pandemic of the past 18 months will help increase the demand for KVMs.

In our latest guide to KVMs, we look at how these systems are helping a myriad of industries adapt to changing workplaces and workflows.

The guide is available here.