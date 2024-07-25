TV Tech's Guide to Cloud Solutions is Now Available
News and insight on how the cloud is revolutionizing content production workflows
As more broadcasters adopt the cloud for their operations, they need to better understand the opportunities that result when using the cloud to enhance media production, as well as the risks involved in sharing data with third parties. In our latest Special Guide to Cloud Solutions, TV Tech examines the benefits as well as the challenges that come with a technology that is revolutionizing media workflows.
Download your free guide here.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.