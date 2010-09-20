Trending

TV Technology Europe Announces Recipients of STAR Awards at IBC


TV Technology Europe has announced the recipients for its STAR Awards, presented at IBC2010.

The STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors and writers reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 21 winners.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry—some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

The recipients are:

AJA Video Systems: Ki Pro Mini

AutoScript: iPlus, professional prompting software App for iPad, iPhone and iTouch devices.

Canon: Bluetooth wireless control of portable lenses

Chyron: Quintette

ClearCom: HelixNet

Cobalt Digital: 3 Gigabit-capable Fusion3G cards for openGear

Digital Rapids: StreamZHD Live ABR with Flux

Blackmagic Design: Universal Video Hub & iPad Control

Ensemble Designs: iPhone Scan Conversion in Mitto

EVS: Media Archive Director

Front Porch Digital: DIVApublish

Harris Broadcast: Magellan Family of Router Control Panels

IPV: Teragator

Linear Acoustic: AEROfile

Miranda: NVISION 8500 Hybrid embedded audio routers with integrated audio processing

Ross Video: Vision Octane Switcher with optional internal Multiviewer

Snell: Centra Control and Monitoring Platform

Vislink/Advent: NewsLite

Vinten: Vector 430

Wohler: Pandora

Wowza Media Systems: Wowza Media Server 2