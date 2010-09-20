TV Technology Europe Announces Recipients of STAR Awards at IBC



TV Technology Europe has announced the recipients for its STAR Awards, presented at IBC2010.



The STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors and writers reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 21 winners.



"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry—some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."



The recipients are:



AJA Video Systems: Ki Pro Mini



AutoScript: iPlus, professional prompting software App for iPad, iPhone and iTouch devices.



Canon: Bluetooth wireless control of portable lenses



Chyron: Quintette



ClearCom: HelixNet



Cobalt Digital: 3 Gigabit-capable Fusion3G cards for openGear



Digital Rapids: StreamZHD Live ABR with Flux



Blackmagic Design: Universal Video Hub & iPad Control



Ensemble Designs: iPhone Scan Conversion in Mitto



EVS: Media Archive Director



Front Porch Digital: DIVApublish



Harris Broadcast: Magellan Family of Router Control Panels



IPV: Teragator



Linear Acoustic: AEROfile



Miranda: NVISION 8500 Hybrid embedded audio routers with integrated audio processing



Ross Video: Vision Octane Switcher with optional internal Multiviewer



Snell: Centra Control and Monitoring Platform



Vislink/Advent: NewsLite



Vinten: Vector 430



Wohler: Pandora



Wowza Media Systems: Wowza Media Server 2



