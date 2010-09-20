TV Technology Europe Announces Recipients of STAR Awards at IBC
TV Technology Europe has announced the recipients for its STAR Awards, presented at IBC2010.
The STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors and writers reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 21 winners.
"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry—some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."
The recipients are:
AJA Video Systems: Ki Pro Mini
AutoScript: iPlus, professional prompting software App for iPad, iPhone and iTouch devices.
Canon: Bluetooth wireless control of portable lenses
Chyron: Quintette
ClearCom: HelixNet
Cobalt Digital: 3 Gigabit-capable Fusion3G cards for openGear
Digital Rapids: StreamZHD Live ABR with Flux
Blackmagic Design: Universal Video Hub & iPad Control
Ensemble Designs: iPhone Scan Conversion in Mitto
EVS: Media Archive Director
Front Porch Digital: DIVApublish
Harris Broadcast: Magellan Family of Router Control Panels
IPV: Teragator
Linear Acoustic: AEROfile
Miranda: NVISION 8500 Hybrid embedded audio routers with integrated audio processing
Ross Video: Vision Octane Switcher with optional internal Multiviewer
Snell: Centra Control and Monitoring Platform
Vislink/Advent: NewsLite
Vinten: Vector 430
Wohler: Pandora
Wowza Media Systems: Wowza Media Server 2
