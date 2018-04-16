TV Technology Announces Recipients of Best of Show Awards for the 2018 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2018 NAB Show.
NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook in the near future.
TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.
The winners are:
Accelerated Media Technologies — ENGenesis BAS LTE Network & StreetNode
Advantech — VEGA-3318 High Performing Transcoder
Alteros — GTX Series L.A.W.N.
Aveco — Ad Juggler for Sports Master Control
Avid — Avid NEXIS | ES NL
AVIWEST — PRO3 Series video uplink system
AWS Elemental — AWS Media Services
Bitcentral — FUEL Linear on Demand Streaming Platform
Blackmagic Design — ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K
Bridge Technologies — Instrument View, unique tool
Canon — 4K UHD-DIGISUPER 66 (UJ66x9B) Lens
ChyronHego — Paint 7.4
Cineo Lighting — Standard 410 LED Full-Gamut Soft Light
Clear-Com — E-IPA Audio and Intercom Over IP System
Cobalt Digital — 9904-UDX-4K-IP – 12G-SDI 4K A/V Proc +IP
Cobalt Digital — OG-PC-x86 openGear Modular Computer Card
Dalet Digital Media Systems — Dalet Galaxy five MAM & Orchestration
Dejero — Dejero CellSat blended connectivity
Densitron — UReady 16600 TFT display for 1U racks
DJI — Force Pro
DJI — Zenmuse X7
DVEO — TLV500E-ATSC 3.0 Receiver-Demodulator
Edgeware — Ad Enabler
ENCO Systems — enCaption4
Ericsson Media Solutions — MediaFirst Content Processing
Ericsson Media Solutions — MediaFirst Encoding Live
Evertz — SCORPION
EVS — XT-VIA live production server
Glensound Electronics Ltd. — Beatrice R8 8-Channel Network Intercom
Gracenote — Video ACR Technology
Grass Valley — GV K-Frame X Video Production Engine
Grass Valley — GV STRATUS 6.0 - Social Media Management
Hitachi-Comark — PARALLAX VHF Band 1 DTV Transmitter
Ikegami — HDK-99 3G Capable Full Digital HD Camera
Imagine Communications — xG Scorecard business intelligence tool
Interra Systems — BATON - Way Beyond Automated QC
Kinotehnik — Practilite 802 IP54 Dust and Waterproof
Leyard and Planar, a Leyard Company — Leyard TWS Series
Marshall Electronics — CV502-WP Weatherproof Miniature Camera
Matrox Graphics — Matrox X.mio5 Q25 ST 2110 network card
Net Insight — Nimbra 1060 Terabit Media Service Router
NeuLion — NeuLion Advanced Mobile Experience
NewTek — NewTek LiveGraphics
Open Broadcast Systems — Ultra Low-Latency Encoding and Decoding
Paywizard — Paywizard Agile and Diagnal Engage
Prime Focus Technologies — Secure Subtitling Tool
Primestream — IP Ingest App and Media Framework
Qligent — Match - Content Mismatch Detection
Redrock Micro — DigiBoom
Rohde & Schwarz — R&S TLU9 gap filler
Ross Video — Ultrix FR5 Software Defined Router
Sachtler and Vinten — flowtech Camera Tripod
Sharp Electronics Corp. — 8K Professional Camcorder
Sharp Electronics Corp. — 8K-UHD LCD Monitor
Silvus Technologies — StreamCaster 4K-HEVC
Simplestream — VOD-in-a-Box
SmallHD — 703 Bolt Wireless Director's Monitor
Sportzcast — Control Room streaming automation system
Tedial — SMARTLIVE Automated Live Sport Solution
Tektronix — Tektronix PRISM Platform
Telemetrics — OmniGlide Roving Platform (RRP-1)
The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group — Telos Infinity IP Intercom
Tieline the Codec Company — ChatterBox Remote Broadcast Intercom
Triveni Digital — StreamScope Portal II
TVU Networks — TVU Nano with TVU Router
V-Nova — P.Link Contribution Encoder
Videstra — VestraView Streaming Video Manager
Vizrt — Viz Liber AR sports analysis system
Wheatstone — SCREENBUILDER 2.0
WideOrbit — WO Analytics Cloud
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox