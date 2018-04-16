TV Technology Announces Recipients of Best of Show Awards for the 2018 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2018 NAB Show.

NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook in the near future.

TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.

The winners are:

Accelerated Media Technologies — ENGenesis BAS LTE Network & StreetNode

Advantech — VEGA-3318 High Performing Transcoder

Alteros — GTX Series L.A.W.N.

Aveco — Ad Juggler for Sports Master Control

Avid — Avid NEXIS | ES NL

AVIWEST — PRO3 Series video uplink system

AWS Elemental — AWS Media Services

Bitcentral — FUEL Linear on Demand Streaming Platform

Blackmagic Design — ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K

Bridge Technologies — Instrument View, unique tool

Canon — 4K UHD-DIGISUPER 66 (UJ66x9B) Lens

ChyronHego — Paint 7.4

Cineo Lighting — Standard 410 LED Full-Gamut Soft Light

Clear-Com — E-IPA Audio and Intercom Over IP System

Cobalt Digital — 9904-UDX-4K-IP – 12G-SDI 4K A/V Proc +IP

Cobalt Digital — OG-PC-x86 openGear Modular Computer Card

Dalet Digital Media Systems — Dalet Galaxy five MAM & Orchestration

Dejero — Dejero CellSat blended connectivity

Densitron — UReady 16600 TFT display for 1U racks

DJI — Force Pro

DJI — Zenmuse X7

DVEO — TLV500E-ATSC 3.0 Receiver-Demodulator

Edgeware — Ad Enabler

ENCO Systems — enCaption4

Ericsson Media Solutions — MediaFirst Content Processing

Ericsson Media Solutions — MediaFirst Encoding Live

Evertz — SCORPION

EVS — XT-VIA live production server

Glensound Electronics Ltd. — Beatrice R8 8-Channel Network Intercom

Gracenote — Video ACR Technology

Grass Valley — GV K-Frame X Video Production Engine

Grass Valley — GV STRATUS 6.0 - Social Media Management

Hitachi-Comark — PARALLAX VHF Band 1 DTV Transmitter

Ikegami — HDK-99 3G Capable Full Digital HD Camera

Imagine Communications — xG Scorecard business intelligence tool

Interra Systems — BATON - Way Beyond Automated QC

Kinotehnik — Practilite 802 IP54 Dust and Waterproof

Leyard and Planar, a Leyard Company — Leyard TWS Series

Marshall Electronics — CV502-WP Weatherproof Miniature Camera

Matrox Graphics — Matrox X.mio5 Q25 ST 2110 network card

Net Insight — Nimbra 1060 Terabit Media Service Router

NeuLion — NeuLion Advanced Mobile Experience

NewTek — NewTek LiveGraphics

Open Broadcast Systems — Ultra Low-Latency Encoding and Decoding

Paywizard — Paywizard Agile and Diagnal Engage

Prime Focus Technologies — Secure Subtitling Tool

Primestream — IP Ingest App and Media Framework

Qligent — Match - Content Mismatch Detection

Redrock Micro — DigiBoom

Rohde & Schwarz — R&S TLU9 gap filler

Ross Video — Ultrix FR5 Software Defined Router

Sachtler and Vinten — flowtech Camera Tripod

Sharp Electronics Corp. — 8K Professional Camcorder

Sharp Electronics Corp. — 8K-UHD LCD Monitor

Silvus Technologies — StreamCaster 4K-HEVC

Simplestream — VOD-in-a-Box

SmallHD — 703 Bolt Wireless Director's Monitor

Sportzcast — Control Room streaming automation system

Tedial — SMARTLIVE Automated Live Sport Solution

Tektronix — Tektronix PRISM Platform

Telemetrics — OmniGlide Roving Platform (RRP-1)

The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group — Telos Infinity IP Intercom

Tieline the Codec Company — ChatterBox Remote Broadcast Intercom

Triveni Digital — StreamScope Portal II

TVU Networks — TVU Nano with TVU Router

V-Nova — P.Link Contribution Encoder

Videstra — VestraView Streaming Video Manager

Vizrt — Viz Liber AR sports analysis system

Wheatstone — SCREENBUILDER 2.0

WideOrbit — WO Analytics Cloud