TV Technology Announces 2014 NAB Best of Show Award Winners

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced its first ever "Best of Show" award winners today at the 2014 NAB Show.

NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry's leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.

The 2014 winners are:

Appear TV



- Appear TV Modular Headend Transcoding and Multiscreen Encoding Modules

Aspera- Aspera Drive

Axon Digital Design - Neuron/Ethernet AVB

Bitcentral - Mobile Contribution

Bitcentral - CORE Active Panel

Blackmagic Design - URSA Cinema camera

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera

Bridge Technologies - VB288 Content Extraction System

Broadcast Bionics - PhoneBOX v4 & OASIS

Cinnafilm - Tachyon Wormhole

Clear-Com - HelixNet HKB-2X Speaker Station with S-Mount

Cobalt Digital - 9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Quad-Split Video Processor

Dan Dugan Sound Design - Model E-2 Automatic Mixing Controller

Elemental Technologies - Elemental Live 4K60p HEVC Video Processing

Ensemble Designs - Multiviewer Magic 2.0

Ensemble Designs - BrightEye NXT 2.0

Ericsson - Ericsson Media Delivery Network (MDN) plug-in ecosystem

Evertz - EXE Router (46Tb/s video and data)

Evertz - IP10G Advanced Multi-image Display Processor

Grass Valley - NVISION 8500 IP Gateway

Grass Valley - GV STRATUS Playout

Grass Valley - DX Xtreme Speed

Hamlet - MicroFlex Mach2

Harmonic - Electra XVM Virtualized Media Processor

Harmonic - VOS Video Processing Ecosystem

Imagine Communications - Selenio MCP1

Imagine Communications - SelenioNext

iStreamPlanet - Aventus

iZotope - RX 3 Audio Repair and Restoration Software

LiveU - LU500

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optics - The BullDog

Nautel - NT Series Low Power Digital UHF TV Transmitters

NEP - The Wall

NewTek - 3Play 440 Live Sports Production System

Nexidia - NexidiaQC

NVIDIA - Iray VCA

Ross Video - Inception

Signiant - Signiant SkyDrop

Silvus Technologies - Streamcaster 3822

Sony - Sony 4K Transformed/New Upgrades

Tektronix - QCloud

TVU Networks - TVUPack

Visionary Solutions - PackeTV IPTV System

Vislink - AirCam Max Hybrid Multi-Mode Cameraback Transmitter

Wheatstone - Dimension Three TV Audio Console

Wheatstone - Series Four TV Audio Console

Wohler Technologies - RadiantGrid v8.3

Zaxcom - Zaxcom Wide Band Digital Wireless Recording

“We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients,” says NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”