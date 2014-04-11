TV Technology Announces 2014 NAB Best of Show Award Winners
LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced its first ever "Best of Show" award winners today at the 2014 NAB Show.
NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry's leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.
The 2014 winners are:
Appear TV
- Appear TV Modular Headend Transcoding and Multiscreen Encoding Modules
Aspera- Aspera Drive
Axon Digital Design - Neuron/Ethernet AVB
Bitcentral - Mobile Contribution
Bitcentral - CORE Active Panel
Blackmagic Design - URSA Cinema camera
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera
Bridge Technologies - VB288 Content Extraction System
Broadcast Bionics - PhoneBOX v4 & OASIS
Cinnafilm - Tachyon Wormhole
Clear-Com - HelixNet HKB-2X Speaker Station with S-Mount
Cobalt Digital - 9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Quad-Split Video Processor
Dan Dugan Sound Design - Model E-2 Automatic Mixing Controller
Elemental Technologies - Elemental Live 4K60p HEVC Video Processing
Ensemble Designs - Multiviewer Magic 2.0
Ensemble Designs - BrightEye NXT 2.0
Ericsson - Ericsson Media Delivery Network (MDN) plug-in ecosystem
Evertz - EXE Router (46Tb/s video and data)
Evertz - IP10G Advanced Multi-image Display Processor
Grass Valley - NVISION 8500 IP Gateway
Grass Valley - GV STRATUS Playout
Grass Valley - DX Xtreme Speed
Hamlet - MicroFlex Mach2
Harmonic - Electra XVM Virtualized Media Processor
Harmonic - VOS Video Processing Ecosystem
Imagine Communications - Selenio MCP1
Imagine Communications - SelenioNext
iStreamPlanet - Aventus
iZotope - RX 3 Audio Repair and Restoration Software
LiveU - LU500
MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optics - The BullDog
Nautel - NT Series Low Power Digital UHF TV Transmitters
NEP - The Wall
NewTek - 3Play 440 Live Sports Production System
Nexidia - NexidiaQC
NVIDIA - Iray VCA
Ross Video - Inception
Signiant - Signiant SkyDrop
Silvus Technologies - Streamcaster 3822
Sony - Sony 4K Transformed/New Upgrades
Tektronix - QCloud
TVU Networks - TVUPack
Visionary Solutions - PackeTV IPTV System
Vislink - AirCam Max Hybrid Multi-Mode Cameraback Transmitter
Wheatstone - Dimension Three TV Audio Console
Wheatstone - Series Four TV Audio Console
Wohler Technologies - RadiantGrid v8.3
Zaxcom - Zaxcom Wide Band Digital Wireless Recording
“We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients,” says NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”
