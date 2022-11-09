TV Tech Summit to Showcase Advances in News, Sports Tech

The TV Tech Summit, Nov. 17, will feature tech and broadcast executives from NBC, CBS, Hearst and Sinclair discussing the latest technology advances in news, sports and television production.

Rick Ducey, managing director for BIA Advisory Services will kick off the summit with a keynote on the latest business and tech trends in the media and entertainment industry. Panels featuring executives from Hearst, CNBC, Sinclair and CBS will discuss how the cloud and remote production are revolutionizing the industry.

Executives from CBS local stations will offer a sneak peek at WWJ’s new news facility in Detroit, that is scheduled to launch before the end of the year and we’ll also talk with Dave Mazza and Darryl Jefferson, who lead the teams that produce NBC’s Olympics coverage.

Register for the free virtual summit here.