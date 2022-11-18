TV Tech Fall 2022 Summit Now Available on Demand
Virtual event focused on advances in IP, cloud, NextGen TV, remote production and news tech
Want to hear about the latest tech trends in the TV industry? Catch up on all discussions that took place with industry leaders at the 2022 Fall TV Tech Summit, which took place on Nov. 17.
During the half day virtual event, attendees heard about the latest developments in cloud, IP, news tech, NextGen TV and remote production. During the summit, we spoke with BIA Advisory Services on business and viewer trends, got a sneak peek at WWJ's new state of the art news facility in Detroit and wrapped things up with a look at the technology behind NBC's Olympics production, talking with NBC Olympics CTO Dave Mazza, (who is retiring at the end of the year), and his successor Darryl Jefferson.
You can watch all of the discussions free and on-demand here.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
