TV Tech Fall 2022 Summit Now Available on Demand

TV Tech Senior Content Producer spoke with executives from WWJ and CBS Stations about WWJ's new state of the art new facility in Detroit.

Want to hear about the latest tech trends in the TV industry? Catch up on all discussions that took place with industry leaders at the 2022 Fall TV Tech Summit, which took place on Nov. 17.

During the half day virtual event, attendees heard about the latest developments in cloud, IP, news tech, NextGen TV and remote production. During the summit, we spoke with BIA Advisory Services on business and viewer trends, got a sneak peek at WWJ's new state of the art news facility in Detroit and wrapped things up with a look at the technology behind NBC's Olympics production, talking with NBC Olympics CTO Dave Mazza, (who is retiring at the end of the year), and his successor Darryl Jefferson.

You can watch all of the discussions free and on-demand here.