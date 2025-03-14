NAB Show 2025 Exhibitor Insight: Bitcentral

TV Technology: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

Sam Kamel: AI … obviously, but no longer as a distant promise, but rather as a practical solution that is now here, reshaping media workflows in real time. At NAB Show, the conversation will shift from AI’s potential to its practical, revenue-driving impact. Broadcasters and streamers aren’t just experimenting anymore; they’re deploying AI to solve real challenges—accelerating metadata management, automating content localization, and testing how to practically add generative AI into production workflows.

Monetization strategies are also evolving fast. With audience behaviors shifting and ad models adapting, the one-size-fits-all revenue approach is no longer viable. Future success will require broad, flexible distribution strategies that help media companies maximize every content opportunity — whether that’s AVOD, SVOD, FAST, or direct transactions. Success hinges on efficiently reaching audiences wherever they consume content, without being locked into a single platform or business model.

Another major trend? The race to deliver content in formats audiences actually want, giving publishers the widest reach. Today’s viewers expect seamless access across platforms—whether that’s short-form, vertical video, or traditional long-form content. The challenge for media companies is scaling these efforts without disrupting existing workflows. The answer lies in smarter, more adaptive technology.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

SK: This year at NAB, we’re showcasing ViewNexa which keeps making tremendous progress, along with our latest Fusion cloud and AI solutions, all designed to help media companies thrive in today’s evolving technology infrastructure.

Content owners—especially midtier and independent players—face growing challenges in distribution complexity, rising costs, and revenue diversification. ViewNexa levels the playing field by enabling seamless monetization across multiple models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, HVOD, FAST) while ensuring media companies retain control over their content, audience relationships, and data.

Beyond monetization, ViewNexa’s automated workflows simplify content distribution, optimize delivery, and provide data-backed insights that enhance audience engagement and revenue opportunities. It’s the smarter, more adaptable solution for an industry that can’t afford to stand still.

At the same time, we’re delivering cutting-edge hybrid cloud and AI solutions with our Fusion products, designed to streamline workflows, enhance content management, and maximize operational efficiency:

Fusion Hybrid Storage (FHS): A next-gen storage solution that merges on-premise reliability with the scalability of the cloud, reducing costs and improving content security.

A next-gen storage solution that merges on-premise reliability with the scalability of the cloud, reducing costs and improving content security. Fusion Gateway: The bridge between media asset management (MAM) and content workflows, enhancing metadata, automating processes, and improving searchability.

The bridge between media asset management (MAM) and content workflows, enhancing metadata, automating processes, and improving searchability. Fusion Insights: An AI-powered discovery tool using Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology to surface content connections that traditional search methods miss.

Together, ViewNexa and Fusion solutions reinforce Bitcentral’s commitment to empowering media companies with cutting-edge solutions for streaming, monetization, storage, automation and AI-driven content management.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

SK: ViewNexa isn’t just another streaming platform—it’s a comprehensive solution built for the evolving streaming landscape, giving media companies the flexibility and tools they need to scale their business. Unlike other solutions that specialize in either live and linear FAST channels or applications for OTT video platforms, ViewNexa provides both, offering an end-to-end platform that simplifies content management, expands audience reach, and maximizes revenue potential.

Here are some factors that make ViewNexa stand out:

Automated workflows —reducing manual effort in content distribution, metadata tagging, and audience insights.

—reducing manual effort in content distribution, metadata tagging, and audience insights. Multi-model monetization —flexibility to optimize revenue across AVOD, SVOD, HVOD, TVOD, FAST.

—flexibility to optimize revenue across AVOD, SVOD, HVOD, TVOD, FAST. Scalability without overhauls—a platform that grows with the media business.

In the Fusion suite, we’re taking media workflows to the next level, offering cloud and AI solutions:

Fusion Hybrid Storage (FHS) optimizes cost and accessibility by blending on-prem security with cloud agility.

(FHS) optimizes cost and accessibility by blending on-prem security with cloud agility. Fusion Gateway makes MAM integrations with AI tools seamless, streamlining metadata and content discovery.

makes MAM integrations with AI tools seamless, streamlining metadata and content discovery. Fusion Insights is the latest AI-powered tool that leverages cutting-edge Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, to surface hidden relationships within content libraries, improving discovery opportunities.

The bottom line? We give media companies control over their ecosystem, revenue streams, and audience connections—while ensuring they stay ahead of the industry’s rapid shifts.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

SK: NAB Show is where the media industry’s future takes shape. It’s where broadcasters, streamers, and content owners come to tackle the biggest challenges head-on—and where we get to showcase the solutions that make a real impact.

For us, NAB Show is about more than just product demos—it’s about connections and real conversations. We get to meet with our partners, swap ideas, and push the industry forward together. Every year, media leaders ask the same critical question: How do we retain control over our content while maximizing revenue in a constantly shifting market?

Every year, we bring new answers. This year, with ViewNexa and Fusion, we’re delivering the next evolution of monetization, automation, and content management with our cloud, streaming and AI solutions.

NAB Show is where innovation meets execution. We’re excited to show how we’re helping media companies as storytellers, stay competitive, profitable, and ahead of the curve.