TV One unveils new HD multiformat, quad LCD monitor
TV One introduced the LM-404HD professional-grade LCD color monitor at the 2010 NAB Show.
The LM-404HD is an HD, multiformat, quad-color LCD monitor for the broadcast and professional markets. It provides four 4.3in 16 x 9 displays. The new monitor offers high brightness, a wide viewing angle, excellent contrast ratio and HD color.
The unit features inputs for SD- or HD-SDI with an active loop through, analog RGBHV, YPbPr component video, a composite video and a Y/C (S-video) input. PAL and NTSC are also supported and automatically detected.
Front-panel tally LEDs can be activated externally via a DB9 connector. The on-screen display menu contains controls to adjust contrast, brightness, sharpness, color level (RGB) and other parameters.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox