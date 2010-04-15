TV One unveils new HD multiformat, quad LCD monitor

TV One introduced the LM-404HD professional-grade LCD color monitor at the 2010 NAB Show.

The LM-404HD is an HD, multiformat, quad-color LCD monitor for the broadcast and professional markets. It provides four 4.3in 16 x 9 displays. The new monitor offers high brightness, a wide viewing angle, excellent contrast ratio and HD color.

The unit features inputs for SD- or HD-SDI with an active loop through, analog RGBHV, YPbPr component video, a composite video and a Y/C (S-video) input. PAL and NTSC are also supported and automatically detected.

Front-panel tally LEDs can be activated externally via a DB9 connector. The on-screen display menu contains controls to adjust contrast, brightness, sharpness, color level (RGB) and other parameters.