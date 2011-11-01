TV One 1T-CT-670 system extends HDMI signals via single fiber

TV One has begun shipment of its new 1T-CT-670 series, which extends HDMI signals to remote display devices, using a single fiber-optic cable.

The 1T-CT-670 system is the latest addition to TV One's SDI- or DVI-over-fiber product range. The individual components of the HDMI-over-fiber-extender system consist of the 1T-CT- 671 transmitter and the 1T-CT-672 receiver. Together, the components constitute a system used to transmit deep color (12 bits) v1.3 HDMI with HDCP signals at resolutions up to 1080p, as well as transmit embedded lossless audio, over a single fiber-optic cable. The 1T-CT-670 series also can be used to transmit encrypted, audio-based graphics data.

The system can achieve signal distribution distances of up to 3280ft for signals up to and including 1080p resolution.