TV One 1T-CT-670 system extends HDMI signals via single fiber
TV One has begun shipment of its new 1T-CT-670 series, which extends HDMI signals to remote display devices, using a single fiber-optic cable.
The 1T-CT-670 system is the latest addition to TV One's SDI- or DVI-over-fiber product range. The individual components of the HDMI-over-fiber-extender system consist of the 1T-CT- 671 transmitter and the 1T-CT-672 receiver. Together, the components constitute a system used to transmit deep color (12 bits) v1.3 HDMI with HDCP signals at resolutions up to 1080p, as well as transmit embedded lossless audio, over a single fiber-optic cable. The 1T-CT-670 series also can be used to transmit encrypted, audio-based graphics data.
The system can achieve signal distribution distances of up to 3280ft for signals up to and including 1080p resolution.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox