Turkish broadcaster selects Media Excel for OTT content transcoding

Media Excel and Turkey’s Dogan TV have reached a deal to support the broadcaster’s entire transcoding infrastructure for its new netD OTT platform.



Dogan TV is part of the largest media corporation in Turkey and owns Turkish TV channels Kanal-D, CNN-Turk and Dream TV. Entertainment channel Kanal D has introduced many new-format television programs, including various television series, foreign movies, talk shows, game shows, children’s, women’s, sports, health, news, and magazine programs.

Dogan TV is using Media Excel’s HERO transcoder to deliver both live and VOD content previously broadcast on Kanal D, along with premium content from studios as free-to-air or premium service via its own OTT platform — netD — to PCs, tablets and smartphones. Media Excel’s HERO product transcodes its video assets and packages them in HLS and Google/Widevine-compatible formats to reach the maximum number of devices while keeping the operational complexity and overhead at a minimum.



See Media Excel at 2013 NAB Show booth SU3724.