Tunnel enables workflow for studio in South Korea

Tunnel Consulting, the technology arm of Tunnel, is nearing completion of the first phase of an international consultation and implementation project for Studio e, a large studio/facility/media centre based in South Korea's sixth largest city, Gwangju. Tunnel has chosen Image Systems Phoenix restoration tools and Nucoda grading line to power the international project.

The Studio e facility will restore, convert, archive and manage the distribution of thousands of hours of Korean broadcast library content. Studio e will create universal masters of a vast library of film and television programs using the integrated workflow of the Phoenix and Nucoda systems that are designed for high volume. In addition to mastering the library, DI and 2-D-to-3-D conversions will also be done in the workflow. The Studio e site will be one of the world's largest implementation of Nucoda and Phoenix systems.