Tulip TV Taps Clear-Com for Intercoms

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced that it played a crucial role in the comprehensive upgrade of Tulip Television Co. Ltd.’s intercom system for its new office building in Toyama City, Japan.

An affiliate of Japan News Network (JNN), the construction of Tulip TV’s new office building in Toyama City required a comprehensive update for the Japanese broadcaster’s intercom system.

The system was provided by Matsuda Trading (MTC), Clear-Com’s distributor in Japan. The new system included a Clear-Com Eclipse(r) HX digital matrix system with FreeSpeak Edge digital wireless and leverages Clear-Com’s highly flexible mobile smartphone app, Agent-IC, and provides a cutting-edge solution for simplifying and streamlining comms for Tulip TV.

The system utilizes an Eclipse HX-Delta as a central matrix, which is equipped with an E-IPA card for IP connectivity to connect V-Series Iris Panels, FreeSpeak Edge transceivers, and Agent-IC between different rooms and other locations, with Iris panels located at remote master/news desks. All wireless transceivers are driven through the IP network. Additionally, Tulip has adopted a 5 GHz FreeSpeak Edge system, providing wireless coverage for the beltpacks in their ground floor studio.

“All endpoints are connected as a single communication system. Numerous Clear-Com Iris key panels are deployed in each sub-table location, with further interoperability includes cameras, radios, announcer talkbacks, and phone lines,” the technical team of Tulip TV explained.

In addition to meeting requirements for cost and scale, the system designed for the new space provided Tulip TV with an advanced communication environment that takes full advantage of the Clear-Com system’s high-level functionality.

In a statement, team at Tulip stated that “Clear-Com’s EHX management software is easy to use” and that they are “satisfied with the ability to create a diverse communication environment."

The improved ease of use and overall reliability also enhance Tulip TV’s operation experience. The deployment of Agent-IC, which has become a standard for Japanese broadcasters, further optimizes their communication with relay destinations.

Beyond that, the use of Agent-IC and the possibility to license additional capability for the Clear-Com E-IPA card will ensure the system can be expanded should Tulip TV need to scale the system up to connect fluently and reliably with other studios and individuals in the future, the companies said.