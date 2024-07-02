Tubi Streams into the U.K.

LONDON—Fox Corp.’s free streaming Tubi has launched in the U.K. with an offering of around 20,000 free movies and TV.

With nearly 80 million monthly active users, Tubi has emerged as the fastest growing U.S. streaming service since its debut on the Nielsen Gauge just over a year ago. Recently, it tied Disney+ in total viewing time according to Nielsen data cited by Tubi.

“Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi. “We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

Tubi will launch with over 20,000 movies and TV episodes on-demand, featuring curated content from major global distributors such as Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as a robust slate of exclusive Tubi Originals. Tubi’s content library in the UK pairs some of the best Hollywood films with modern British classics, and offers series with well-known UK TV franchises alongside new areas of discovery – from Bollywood and Nollywood to Arthouse Cinema.

“At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms,” said David Salmon, executive vice president and MD of international at Tubi. “We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the center, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”