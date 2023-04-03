Tubi Inks Deal with Vice for New Tubi Original Documentaries

SAN FRANCISCO—Fox’s free streaming service Tubi has announced an exclusive content deal with Vice Media Group to debut eight Tubi Original documentaries, with the first one, The Cult Of Elon, set to debut on April 24.

The doc follows the story of Elon Musk and Tesla's success, examining his path to becoming one of the most influential (and controversial) businessman by creating an immensely powerful cult of personality.

The second original Tubi documentary Vigilante, Inc. will debut on May 6, investigating the volatile world of online vigilantism, as told through a recent manhunt for an arsonist in Los Angeles.

The remaining documentaries, covering such topics as chatbot technology, mass shootings in the US, and ticket scalping, will debut throughout this year.

"Vice has a longstanding reputation of award-winning investigative storytelling and we're excited to expand Tubi Original Documentaries with their expertise," said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. "These original documentaries will raise the curtain and spark conversation on stories that tap into today's cultural zeitgeist, including ticket scalping, chatbots and the rise of online vigilantism."

Beverly Chase, vice president of current programming at Vice News, will oversee the partnership with Tubi.