TSL Showcases PAM2-3G16 With Dolby Digital Plus



At NAB, TSL Professional Product Group is featuring the PAM2-3G16, a professional, multistandard, multiformat audio monitor that now includes Dolby Digital Plus, as well as ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement capabilities.



PAM2-3G16 offers flexibility in terms of user selectable scales, ballistics, range of standard input/output signals supported and the ability to intelligently dissect and monitor any multichannel audio signal structure from mixed mono, stereo and 5.1. TSL’s PAM1-3G8 unit also now includes Dolby Digital Plus decoding and loudness measurement capabilities.



TSL is also featuring the MDU12-PMi, an energy management solution that provides users with total control over and visibility of equipment racks. The mid-range MDU14-CO provides broadcasters with a 1 RU change-over mains distribution unit that automatically switches to a redundant power supply in the event of a power failure, providing 100 percent power up time.



TSL’s AVMU2-3G is a 3G Audio and Video monitoring unit with integral loudspeakers and a 4.5-inch, 16:9 LCD TFT display, combined with four 53-segment bar graphs for simultaneous monitoring of four audio channels and comprehensive loudspeaker monitoring.



TSL’s audio monitoring family also includes the AMU1-BHD+, an audio monitor with dual HD/SDI inputs, AES and analogue audio inputs and 106-segment bar graph display.



TSL is at Booth N6515.



