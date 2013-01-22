TSL Rolls Out New Studio Audio Monitor

LONDON–TSL Professional Products is introducing the SAM1-3GM audio monitoring unit.



Intended to streamline workflows in TV production throughout network operations, master control, outside broadcast and studio/post production settings, the SAM1-3GM brings concise monitoring capabilities to facility-wide multichannel audio operations.



The SAM1-3GM performs well “in settings ranging from multi-language and surround sound/stereo production to live sports and event broadcasting,” says Chris Exelby, managing director, TSL PPL. “It is also capable of impressive functionality for EVS monitoring, master control, ingest operations and throughout broadcast production environments. ”



The SAM1-3GM’s 1U format provides instant visual feedback from 16 channel sources of embedded serial digital interface. Two auxiliary analog or advanced encryption standard input channels can be mixed into the monitoring chain, allowing users to listen to external sources.



The SAM1-3GM allows the user to allocate individual channel formats as stereo, mono and 5.1, with the ability to downmix surround sound sources for stereo compatibility monitoring. Channels can also be mixed to achieve individual level trims and channel balance/pan control, and the resulting output is then available as a line-level analog or AES feed.



The unit offers monitoring bargraphs and scales for international standards, and its 10 stereo bargraph pairs can be labeled with 10-character mnemonics. When installed as a monitor destination and attached to an SDI router, it enables users to see an overview of embedded audio channels, with configuration for monitoring individual programs.



Other features include Scroll to Hear channel selection, master output volume with cut/dim, menu level use for IP setups, efficient management of onboard preset memories and USB save/recall and software updates.



