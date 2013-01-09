TSL Professional Products Appoints Sergio Bourguignon in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO – TSL Professional Products has appointed Sergio Bourguignon as business director for Brazil. The newly created position demonstrates TSL drive to support the rapidly growing Brazilian broadcast market, and further augments the company’s initiatives in South America. Bourguignon will leverage his past experience as a project engineer to familiarize himself with the TSL PPL product line and educate Brazilian clients on its value.
