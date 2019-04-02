TSL Products Acquires DNF Controls

MARLOW, U.K. AND NORTHRIDGE, CALIF. – TSL Products, a U.K.-based provider of broadcast workflow solutions, has acquired DNF Controls, a U.S.-based company developer of broadcast control systems. TSL says the merger will allow the company to expand its presence in the broadcast control systems market for customers worldwide, and to offer audio and power solutions locally to the Americas. The TSL and DNF teams will be exhibiting together at the 2019 NAB Show in TSL’s new position in the South Lower Hall, Stand SL4621.

The merged company will give DNF customers in the U.S. with increased access to TSL’s complete product range, offering audio and power solutions in addition to control systems, with the ability to place orders and utilize its support department in Northridge, Calif.. Meanwhile, TSL will be able to add further functionality to their systems with DNF’s dedicated hardware control panel and integration capabilities.

“We are excited to work together as one with DNF Controls,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products. “Our values and mission are aligned in the strong belief of empowering the end-user to have complete control of their system. We can now accomplish this by providing the most modern, compatible, expandable system available, and by offering a wide range of user-friendly controllers, panels and virtual interfaces. Both TSL and DNF are built from strong engineering roots and have a combined 60+ years in delivering systems for customers worldwide.”