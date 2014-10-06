Triveni Digital Simplifies DTV Transport Stream Analysis With New StreamScope MT-50 HDT

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital announced the StreamScope MT-50 HDT, an optimized version of the company’s real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool. The StreamScope MT-50 HDT brings increased efficiency, ease of use, and quality control to cable operators by providing them with an intuitive touch-screen HD interface. In addition to the new touch screen, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features a comprehensive MPEG analysis engine and a 10 GigE interface.



The StreamScope MT-50 HDT features a 17-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 HD screen that can be swiped by finger or a touch pen. Through the intuitive, Web-based user interface, the system displays video and audio thumbnails, QoS and bit rate graphs, crosstab analysis, and more, all in HD.



The StreamScope MT-50 HDT can be plugged directly into a backbone switch, enabling cable operators to identify and resolve video and audio quality issues from the 10GigE core network all the way to the edge QAM. The 10GigE monitoring system classifies and filters errors based on error severity scales defined by SCTE-142, the cable industry’s standard for transport stream error verification, allowing operators to proactively determine which errors require a timely resolution, as well as those that can be ignored.



To eliminate inconsistent audio levels, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality. By enabling users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to standards such as Rec. ITU-R BS.1770-3 and ATSC A/85, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT ensures compliance with loudness monitoring legislation, including the U.S. CALM Act. This allows cable operators to provide a better audio QoS and improve viewer satisfaction.