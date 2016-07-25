Trinity Broadcasting Renews With Intelsat Satellite Distribution

LUXEMBOURG—Religious-based Trinity Broadcasting Network will continue its relationship with globalized network Intelsat, as it has announced it has renewed its contract to distribute HD and SD programming through Intelsat’s Galaxy 14 satellite. The contract will go through the end of the satellite’s life and distribute content to cable head-ends throughout North America.

TBN will distribute more than 200 channels, nearly 100 in HD, through the Galaxy 14, which is part of Intelsat’s ‘premier video neighborhood.” The premier video neighborhood in North America is made up of eight satellites.

Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines a satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and open, interoperable architecture.