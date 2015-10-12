Trimaran GPS Graphic System Boosts Rally Car Coverage

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE—To help viewers keep track of all the fast-paced action of the recent Tour de Cores 2015 FIA World Rally Championship, French cable channel Canal+ used Trimaran’s GeoRacing GPS tracking and visualization system to track the race in real-time. Through virtual timing and ghost visualization technology, Canal+ was able to better visual the race’s progression.

Cameras with GPS trackers were installed in cars and helicopters, as well as the starting, mid-point and arriving lines. The GPS positioning of each car was emitted to the GeoRacing system throughout the race to allow Canal+ to provided info and statistics like speed, timing and ranking.

GeoRacing’s virtual timing capability demonstrated the virtual difference between cars at a precision of 1/10 of a second. The system’s ghost visualization feature then provided 3D representation of the rival positions in real time. All that is required to utilize the GeoRacing system is an Internet connection. It is available in 2D for tablets and smartphones, and 3D for studio or live production.