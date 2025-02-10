Trilogy Studios Unveils 100,000-Square-Foot Production Facility in Texas
Its Flex Space warehouse offers customizable options for TV, film and commercial production
FORT WORTH, Texas—Trilogy Studios has launched its state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot Flex Space, a fully equipped warehouse that the company said is designed to adapt to any production's needs.
Targeted to TV, film and commercial productions, the Flex Space facility allows creators to utilize 15,000 square feet or the entire facility and transform the space into anything a production requires—sound stages, storage, production offices or set fabrication, Trilogy said.
The Flex Space is conveniently located adjacent to Trilogy Studios' LED volume stages in the area.
“At Trilogy Studios, we know production needs vary, and we're here to deliver unmatched versatility and convenience to filmmakers,” Trilogy Studios Director Joe Worth said. “With this new Flex Space, we're making it easier than ever for productions to scale up or down without the hassle of securing multiple locations.”
The Flex Space is equipped with power, water, HVAC and restrooms. Conference rooms and offices are readily available, providing ample workspace for production teams. A secure space is also available for storing sets while filming on Trilogy’s cutting-edge LED volume walls—the biggest in Texas.
Additional space is available for trailers, production offices, hair and makeup, and wardrobe.
