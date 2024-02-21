Trilogy NextGen Reimagines the Broadcast Studio with Private 5G

Trilogy NextGen fully integrated a private 5G edge network and 5G-enabled cameras throughout Trinity Broadcasting Network’s state-of-the-art facility, which has also attracted Merit Street Media, a new network from television personality Dr. Phil McGraw.

IRVING, Texas—Trilogy NextGen has unveiled details about its work on a private 5G network deployment at the new Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) studio in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The facility will be used by Dr. Phil's new network and TBN.

As part of its work on the new studio, Trilogy NextGen fully integrated a private 5G edge network and 5G-enabled cameras throughout Trinity Broadcasting Network’s state-of-the-art facility, which has also attracted Merit Street Media, a new network from acclaimed television personality Dr. Phil McGraw.

"As the new home for many of TBN's most popular news and entertainment programs, as well as 'Dr. Phil Primetime' and Merit Street Media, it was essential to create a facility that delivers the ultimate state-of-the-art experience," said Russell Hall, senior vice president of production, TBN. "Our partnership with Trilogy NextGen helps us invigorate the world of broadcasting, as we push the boundaries of content creation to inspire, inform and uplift audiences around the world."

The Trilogy NextGen private 5G network, which is powered by Microsoft Azure private multi-access edge compute (MEC) and the Ericsson 5G Radio Dot System, delivers secure, seamless, high-speed connectivity over Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum throughout the broadcasting facility, the companies said.

At launch, The PLEX, TBN's state-of-the-art broadcast center, will be capable of hosting up to 20 different live and recorded broadcasts at any given time. By fully integrating a private 5G edge network and 5G-enabled cameras throughout the 215,000-square-foot facility, Trilogy NextGen enabled wireless capture of digital content with near real-time latency, reliable mobile communications for production crews, and mission-critical security operations for their staff and emergency personnel.

The PLEX broadcast center also has attracted a new media network tenant, Merit Street Media from television personality Dr. Phil McGraw, which launches on February 26.

Based on the Microsoft Azure private MEC solution, the 5G network empowers multiple use cases via ready-to-deploy applications. For example, once the 5G network was live, TBN chose to add a CBRS-enabled, push-to-talk (PTT) application, allowing secure, real-time coordination between production trailer security and building facilities teams with greater reliability than previously used Wi-Fi devices.

"In collaboration with TBN and Merit Street Media, Trilogy NextGen has unleashed the agility, speed and security of private 5G networking to streamline and transform the broadcast studio of tomorrow," said Parag Shah, president, Trilogy NextGen. "This next-generation 5G network powered by the edge compute capabilities of Microsoft Azure eliminates the constraints of wires and cables that limit creativity, reinventing the world of film and television."

"Trilogy NextGen's integration with Microsoft Azure private multi-access edge compute is delivering solutions that make a difference for people, organizations and industries around the world," added Rebecca Thompson, partner director, product management at Microsoft Azure for Operators. "With the high performance, low latency and security of private 5G connectivity at the edge, the PLEX broadcast center epitomizes the next wave of digital transformation in entertainment."

"In today's hyper-connected world, high-performing, secure indoor connectivity is an essential utility," concluded David Green, vice president and key account manager, Ericsson North America. "The system enables companies such as TBN to modernize and expand their operations in order to deliver use cases such as 5G video, security robots, digital intercoms, and push-to-talk through the use of indoor 5G networks."