Tribune Taps Marketing Executive to Run KTXL-TV

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Tribune Broadcasting today announced that Jerry Del Core will join the company as vice president and general manager of KTXL-TV in Sacramento. He brings more than 20 years of management experience to the station.



Prior to joining Tribune, Del Core was most recently chief operating officer and market manager for Sacramento at Adelante Media Group (formerly Bustos Media). Adelante is a Spanish-language media company with 25 radio stations and three low-power TV stations.



He has held numerous leadership posts in broadcasting, and from 2007 to 2010, served as vice president and market manager for Border Media, where he launched three media properties from Spanish to general market. Del Core served as adjunct professor in mass communications at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Va., Curry College in Milton, Mass., as well. He will join KTXL-TV on Oct. 25.