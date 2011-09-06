Transformer King Peter Dahl Dies

Peter W. Dahl, known for his custom-wound transformers, died Aug. 15.

The obituary stated that he died after a long illness. According to a past story from TV Technology sister publication. Radio World, he had been battling Parkinson’s. The progression of the disease had forced the shuttering and liquidation of his El Paso, Texas-based business, Peter W. Dahl Co. Much of his business was purchased and designs acquired by Harbach Electronics.

Dahl was best known for his custom-wound transformers. They were particularly popular amongst ham radio operators, though he also counted radio and TV stations among past clients. He started in that business while still at the University of Minnesota in 1964. Dahl used call sign K0BIT.

He had worked for Honeywell, Atlantic Research and Brunswick. His company also did contract work for the U.S. government. Radio World contributor Charles “Buc” Fitch was an admirer. “It’s hard to argue with quality, and his firm made a quality product,” he said today. “Literally thousands of transformers and power systems, many of his own design, are a tribute to Peter's ability and standards as they continue to operate day in and day out all over the world.”

Dahl is survived by his wife of 46 years, Clarice; daughter Tamra and sister, Priscilla. He was involved in a number of community activities, had been a ham himself and was an active Mason.

