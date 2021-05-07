Tracab Announces New Leadership

Martin Brogren (Image credit: Tracab)

MELVILLE, N.Y. and STOCKHOLM—Tracab, a Chyron brand, announced the promotions of David Eccles and Martin Brogren to co-general managers of Tracab. Brogren, who has been dedicated to the development of tracking technology and has led many of the company's innovations over the past decade, will now manage research, engineering and product strategy. Eccles, who led commercial and business development activities for sports video and data analysis, will now manage Tracab's business development, marketing and sales functions.

"We have an exciting time ahead of us here at Tracab," said Brogren. "Deep learning and better GPUs and cameras open up great possibilities to accelerate the value we bring to leagues, teams and fans.” In looking ahead, he said the company would create products through skeletal tracking and automatic event detection on top of the real-time tracking already in their product lineup.

"I'm tremendously excited about the opportunity to co-lead the Tracab business alongside my colleague, Martin," said Eccles. "With backing from the CEO and the board, we have the opportunity to execute some really powerful initiatives. I am passionate about sports and sports technology, and I believe we have only just begun to understand the true value that video and data can play in our industry."

"David and Martin are the perfect team to take Tracab well beyond its already phenomenal achievements," said Chyron CEO Ariel Garcia. "With plans to accelerate our product roadmap and to invest in expanding our sports technology platform, they are in an exceptional position to drive further growth for Tracab.”