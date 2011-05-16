Tower Safety Trainer Amber Mamp Affects Rescue at 30,000 Feet

THE FRIENDLY SKIES: Amber Mamp walks her talk as a tower safety and rescue trainer. The 30-year-old was returning from a training seminar in Las Vegas on a Southwest Airlines flight when an elderly fellow passenger lapsed into unconsciousness. Recognizing signs of a possible cardiac arrest due to stroke, Mamp went into rescue mode, laying the older woman down in the aisle and administering oxygen and sending the flight attendant for the defibrillator. The flight was diverted for an emergency landing so the woman could be transported to a hospital.



Mamp’s story of the rescue is at the “Wireless Estimator.”