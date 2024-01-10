Total Traffic & Weather Network and MyRadar Partner Partner on Integrated Television Traffic Solutions

NEW YORK—Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN) and MyRadar have announced a multi-year partnership to deliver a comprehensive traffic and weather television graphics solution throughout the U.S.

As part of the partnership, TTWN will enhance its T3 Graphics Solution by layering MyRadar’s weather data as a standard offering with its award-winning, real-time traffic incident and flow data, featuring street-level data, integrated video, dynamic full-screen options and 3D modeling, the companies reported.

This integration offers television broadcasters a unique and comprehensive tool for delivering traffic and weather information, providing superior commuter-focused traveler information for the safest and most efficient routes. Trusted by 2000+ radio and 200+ television affiliates, TTWN supports 135 markets in the U.S. and Canada, covering 1M+ miles of roadway. With more than 15 million active MyRadar users across iOS, Android, and Windows, this partnership brings the weather information millions already rely on to an even larger audience.

“We are excited to partner with MyRadar to provide the television marketplace with a best-in-class traffic graphics solution. Layering MyRadar’s weather radar with TTWN’s award-winning traffic incident and flow data makes it easier for viewers to understand how the weather will impact them as they embark on their daily journeys,” said Kevin Loftus, senior vice president, operations for TTWN.

“MyRadar is known for effectively communicating weather intelligence through our unique and innovative data visualizations, including radar, wind, and temperature data," said Andy Green, MyRadar CEO. "Our partnership with TTWN demonstrates our capabilities beyond the app, and is part of our newest initiative to help businesses create value through our Powered by MyRadar weather APIs and developer tools. We are grateful to TTWN for showcasing these capabilities to television audiences across the U.S. and Canada."