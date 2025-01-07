Tolka, Advanced HDR By Technicolor Team Up on NextGen TV Receiver From ADTH

LAS VEGAS—Tolka and Advanced HDR by Technicolor at this week’s CES are showcasing their software on the new NextGen TV receiver from Atlanta DTH (ADTH), which allows viewers with legacy DTVs to access the latest live and streaming high dynamic range (HDR) content from NextGen TV broadcasters.

Powered by Montage system-on-chip (SoC) and enabled with Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology, the new receiver allows HDR television owners to receive premium HDR broadcasts from Sinclair and other major broadcasters, including PBS, Gray Television and Capitol Broadcasting. Consumers with SDR televisions also benefit from enhanced SDR picture quality when using the receiver to access NextGen TV services, the companies said.

“The implementation of a NextGen TV receiver, powered by Tolka and Advanced HDR by Technicolor, broadens access to HDR and SDR content for a growing audience,” Tolka Vice President Alex Day said. “This device makes it possible for more viewers to enjoy NextGen TV broadcasts with exceptional picture quality.”

The receiver will deliver live NextGen TV broadcasts, including HDR content, across more than 100 channels nationwide.

“With the new NextGen TV receiver powered by Tolka, we’re delivering Advanced HDR by Technicolor’s optimized viewing experience to a wider range of consumers. Whether live or on-demand streaming, the solution ensures consistent, high-quality content on any screen,” Rick Dumont, head of business development for HDR at Philips, said.

The growing availability of both live and on-demand content is driving increased consumer demand for HDR-capable TVs, the companies said.

“As broadcasters, we’re seeing increased demand for HDR-quality content as consumers become more aware of the difference it makes,” Matthew Goldman, vice president of strategic and technical initiatives at Sinclair, said. “Our ability to deliver live and on-demand programming in HDR ensures we meet these expectations and provide an exceptional experience across a wide range of devices and viewing environments.”

See new NextGen TV receivers and demos at ATSC’s CES 2025 booth in Central Hall, booth 20340.

More information is available on the Tolka and Advanced HDR by Technicolor websites.