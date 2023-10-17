Atlanta DTH Restocks Supplies of NextGen TV Receivers

ATLANTA—Atlanta DTH (ADTH) has announced that it is restocking its popular NextGen TV set-top receiver this week as broadcasters in New York City begin NextGen TV transmissions in the USA’s largest media market.

The ADTH NextGen TV Box is a fully NextGen TV certified and A3SA security verified and will shortly be shipping to pre-order customers. The box is in production with second-round deliveries commencing this week, the company said.

“ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV transmission coverage continues to expand rapidly across the USA, offering viewers greatly enhanced picture and sound quality,” says Ivy Shou, president of Atlanta DTH. “Our NextGen TV Box is a compact set-top unit at very affordable price point – just $89.99. Connecting easily with any home TV set with an HDMI input, it allows viewers to experience the breathtaking quality of NextGen TV transmissions, including immersive audio. The ADTH NextGen TV Box can accommodate both High Dynamic Range (HDR) and future 4K Ultra HDTV broadcasts to offer viewers significantly greater image detail and color depth. Sports followers in particular will appreciate the ability to see detail from shaded areas of stadiums at the same time as brightly lit sky.”

ADTH noted that more than 70 markets across the U.S. now have at least one station transmitting a NextGen TV service. NextGen TV is already accessible in 70 percent of homes across the USA and expected to reach virtually every household in the coming year. ATSC 3.0 services have also been introduced in Jamaica and South Korea.

The ADTH NextGen TV Box allows ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 free-to-air television programs to be viewed on any HDMI-compatible TV display. Housed in a compact unit designed to fit beneath or alongside the display, the receiver provides Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, S/PDIF digital audio and RCA connectivity. Other features include an electronic program guide and parental controls. Dolby AC-4, audio description and closed captions can be activated to support viewers with impaired hearing.