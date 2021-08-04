Tokyo Olympics Coming to Thailand Via Cinegy Air

MUNICH, Germany—Bangkok-based C.S. Innovation Technology (CSIT) has deployed Cinegy technology to support production and playout for its client Plan B Media at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

A long-time Cinegy partner, C.S. Innovation Technology is using Cinegy Air PRO, a IP-based software suite for automated SD, HD and/or Ultra HD (4K) playout, to handle multi-channel playout of live feeds from the event effortlessly and inexpensively, the companies said.

Plan B Media, the exclusive Thai rightsholder for the Tokyo Games, is delivering live feeds of all the action to giant LED screens across Thailand.

C.S. Innovation Technology’s managing director Chinnarong Ooragool said, “We have complete confidence that the Cinegy system will match our needs during the live events in Tokyo. This excellent software easily allows us to support full HD online playout and GPU encoding to NVidia, making the workflow faster and more cost-effective.”

The Cinegy Air PRO supports various encoding formats, EAS, watermarking and Cinegy Titler channel branding in a single, software platform. This solution also enables high frame rate Ultra HD formats (50/60p), includes integrated HEVC stream encoding, and allows users to offload HEVC and H.264 stream encoding to a NVidia GPU.

Air PRO is IP-enabled and works in fully virtualized or cloud environments, making it easy for users to control multiple channels, insert regionalized commercials and add graphics and channel branding utilizing these next generation broadcast tools.

Cinegy managing director Daniella Weigner added, “We are delighted that our Cinegy Air PRO Bundle will play such a key role in delivering the live action from the games to sports fans across Thailand. Our solution gives CSIT the power to get content on air instantly, eliminating the need for multiple complex processes and interconnecting hardware components. As a result, playout can be handled at a fraction of what it would cost by conventional means.”