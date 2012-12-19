Token Creek Purchases Fujinon Lenses for Chippewa Truck

WAYNE, N.J. -- Fujifilm announced the recent sale of 12 of its Fujiinon lenses to Wisconsin-based Token Creek Mobile Television. The mobile broadcast production company acquired four XA88x8.8BESM Telephoto Field lenses, six ZA12x4.5BERM Super Wide Angle ENG/EFP lenses, and two XA101x8.9BESM Super Telephoto Field lenses. Nine of the lenses are being used in Token Creek’s newest HD mobile unit, Chippewa, while the others have been outfitted in two of their other mobile trucks, Varsity and Hiawatha.



The Fujinon XA101x8.9 lens features a combination of wide angle and 101x zoom range, and the XA88x8.8 offers the industry’s widest angle in class with an 88x zoom range. Both telephoto field lenses feature Fujinon’s anti-fogging design. The ZA12x4.5BERM ENG lens features a 2x range extender and Digital Quick & Cruise Zoom. All three of the lenses have Digi Power digital servo control system, EBC coating, and built-in F.I.N.D. diagnostics.



The Chippewa HD mobile unit was first used for a Thanksgiving Day parade telecast in Detroit. The next day, the truck was used for production of the Chicago Public School City Football Championship Game at Soldier Field, home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears. Chippewa is also set to be used for NBA game coverage, and is expected to be in high demand for many upcoming live sporting events.



Other equipment in Chippewa includes: Grass Valley LDK-8000 HD Elite cameras, Grass Valley Kayenne 4 M/E switcher, PESA routing system, EVS XT-3 servers, Calrec Artemis audio console, and a Chyron Hyper X3 Graphics system.